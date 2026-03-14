🎵Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze

The track opens with swirling organ, anchored by a deep, bluesy bassline and driving, syncopated drums, Fuzzy, distorted electric guitar riffs pulse through the verses, enriched by expressive wah-wah leads, The solo bursts with experimental textures and wide stereo panning, adding soulful grit and energy

[Intro]

[Heavy distorted guitar riff]

[Driving drum groove]



[Verse 1]

Purple haze all in my brain

Lately things, they don't seem the same

Acting funny, but I don't know why

'Scuse me while I kiss the sky!



[Guitar Interlude - Wah-wah effect]



[Verse 2]

Purple haze all around

Don't know if I'm coming up or down

Am I happy or in misery?

Whatever it is, that girl put a spell on me

Help me! Help me!

Ah no, no...



[Chorus / Hook]

[Power Chords]

Yeah! Purple haze all in my eyes

Don't know if it's day or night

You got me blowing, blowing my mind

Is it tomorrow, or just the end of time?



[Bridge / Solo]

[Extended psychedelic guitar solo]

[Trippy, swirling soundscapes]



[Outro]

No, help me

No, yeah purple haze

Oh no, no... Oh, help me

Tell me, tell me

Can't go on like this

You make me blow my mind

No, no, no... No, no, purple haze

[Fading guitar feedback]

[End]

