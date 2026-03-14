🎵Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze

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The track opens with swirling organ, anchored by a deep, bluesy bassline and driving, syncopated drums, Fuzzy, distorted electric guitar riffs pulse through the verses, enriched by expressive wah-wah leads, The solo bursts with experimental textures and wide stereo panning, adding soulful grit and energy
[Intro]
[Heavy distorted guitar riff]
[Driving drum groove]
[Verse 1]
Purple haze all in my brain
Lately things, they don't seem the same
Acting funny, but I don't know why
'Scuse me while I kiss the sky!
[Guitar Interlude - Wah-wah effect]
[Verse 2]
Purple haze all around
Don't know if I'm coming up or down
Am I happy or in misery?
Whatever it is, that girl put a spell on me
Help me! Help me!
Ah no, no...
[Chorus / Hook]
[Power Chords]
Yeah! Purple haze all in my eyes
Don't know if it's day or night
You got me blowing, blowing my mind
Is it tomorrow, or just the end of time?
[Bridge / Solo]
[Extended psychedelic guitar solo]
[Trippy, swirling soundscapes]
[Outro]
No, help me
No, yeah purple haze
Oh no, no... Oh, help me
Tell me, tell me
Can't go on like this
You make me blow my mind
No, no, no... No, no, purple haze
[Fading guitar feedback]
[End]