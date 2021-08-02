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delta-COVID Update and Vaccine Exemptions
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81 views • August 02, 2021
I discuss the most recent data with regard to the outbreak of delta-COVID in the UK and the USA. I then discuss the question of physician's providing medical exemptions for those that do not wish to be vaccinated despite mandates that attempt to force them to do so.
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