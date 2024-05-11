Ukrainian Soldiers Are Surrendering En Masse┃Russian Army Captured 6 Settlements In KHARKIV OBLAST

The offensive of the Russian army that began yesterday in the northern part of the Kharkiv region has already given its results. As it turned out, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have managed to significantly advance into the depths of enemy territory to a depth of 5 km and create a bridgehead of 10 km wide. Moreover, Ukrainian sources admitted that the occupied by the Russian army territories are located 30 km from the northern outskirts of the city of Kharkiv......................
