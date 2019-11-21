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5 Doom Loops of a crisis What you need to know
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7 views • November 21, 2019
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Links to slides and sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/5-doom-loops-crisis-need-know-lynette-zang/
When we talk about patterns, no discussion would be complete without examining the pattern of a “Doom Loop”. In fact, there are five key “Doom Loops” seen during financial crisis’s: The Intermediary, Sovereign, Collateral, Hedging and ultimately, the Real Economy Doom Loop.
In any Ponzi scheme, confidence is key. What governments, central banks and Wall Street are really afraid of is that public loss of confidence in the financial system. Without that they won’t shop or hold their wealth in Wall Street contracts. They won’t believe in the “stimulus” provided by governments and central bankers. They might even buy physical gold and silver!
If that happened, how would wealth be voluntarily transferred?
So you can see the patterns in doom loops, but there are also clear patterns in real money gold and silver. This lies in our future, though the time to get into position is now.
STAY IN THE KNOW!
For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading?sub_confirmation=1
THEN WHAT?
If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
ITM TRADING:
Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy
Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN...
ITM Trading's LIVE STRATEGY EVENT: by Lynette Zang
(Workshop for Serious Investors)
https://www.itmtradingevents.com
Get your FREE ITM INVESTMENT GUIDE:
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytv
Links to slides and sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/5-doom-loops-crisis-need-know-lynette-zang/
When we talk about patterns, no discussion would be complete without examining the pattern of a “Doom Loop”. In fact, there are five key “Doom Loops” seen during financial crisis’s: The Intermediary, Sovereign, Collateral, Hedging and ultimately, the Real Economy Doom Loop.
In any Ponzi scheme, confidence is key. What governments, central banks and Wall Street are really afraid of is that public loss of confidence in the financial system. Without that they won’t shop or hold their wealth in Wall Street contracts. They won’t believe in the “stimulus” provided by governments and central bankers. They might even buy physical gold and silver!
If that happened, how would wealth be voluntarily transferred?
So you can see the patterns in doom loops, but there are also clear patterns in real money gold and silver. This lies in our future, though the time to get into position is now.
STAY IN THE KNOW!
For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading?sub_confirmation=1
THEN WHAT?
If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
ITM TRADING:
Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy
Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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