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What is in the COVID-19 vaccination?
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3053 views • February 25, 2021
What is in the COVID-19 vaccination?
https://livetruthdaily.weebly.com/news/what-is-in-the-covid-19-vaccination
🕴️🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🕴️
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
As you may already be aware censorship online is very severe and the more places you can follow us or you know to follow us the better!!!!💙🕵️
https://LiveTruthDaily.weebly.com/Social-Media.html
What is really happening at Elmhurst hospital in New York City????👇😭😭😭😭
https://www.facebook.com/1778455205703319/posts/2617166558498842/?sfnsn=mo&;d=n&vh=e
How would you like to help support our work?
Https://Cash.App/$LiveTruthDaily
You haven’t joined Cash App yet?
Hey! We’ve been using Cash App to send money and spend using the Cash Card. Try it using our code and you’ll get $15. BGNSPXQ
https://cash.app/app/BGNSPXQ
Have you lost your job recently? If so have you ever heard of affiliate marketing?
Strangely most haven’t or at least have done nothing with the knowledge. Please take a look at this training on how you can start your own marketing business. http://Bit.ly/CrestanisAffiliateWebinar
What I have learned about marketing is that you want to make sure you have the clearest message possible and maybe even throw in a little clean comedy.
What type of affiliate programs have you heard of before?
Probably Amazon is the biggest one, but….. Pay very close attention to what you’re signing up for because I was told that you would get 10% on everything that a person would buy off their site, but turns out that is not the case and in fact recently they have lowered the percentages…. Why is this a problem?
So let’s say someone goes through your affiliate link and they purchase $50 worth if the items they purchased you only make 3% on that would be 1.5 US$.....
Not enough to live on is it?
My experience with being an Amazon affiliate.
I sent them over 5,000 leads and never got any money and after that they started emailing me 90 days later as if I was one of their customers and I told them to stop, but they kept sending me junk emails.
DISCLAIMER: This video either has links to my own products or affiliate products so any purchases you make from the links clicked in this video I will earn a commission with it. Results are not typical. I am a professional internet marketer with years of experience and do not guarantee you will achieve the same results.
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https://livetruthdaily.weebly.com/news/what-is-in-the-covid-19-vaccination
🕴️🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🕴️
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
As you may already be aware censorship online is very severe and the more places you can follow us or you know to follow us the better!!!!💙🕵️
https://LiveTruthDaily.weebly.com/Social-Media.html
What is really happening at Elmhurst hospital in New York City????👇😭😭😭😭
https://www.facebook.com/1778455205703319/posts/2617166558498842/?sfnsn=mo&;d=n&vh=e
How would you like to help support our work?
Https://Cash.App/$LiveTruthDaily
You haven’t joined Cash App yet?
Hey! We’ve been using Cash App to send money and spend using the Cash Card. Try it using our code and you’ll get $15. BGNSPXQ
https://cash.app/app/BGNSPXQ
Have you lost your job recently? If so have you ever heard of affiliate marketing?
Strangely most haven’t or at least have done nothing with the knowledge. Please take a look at this training on how you can start your own marketing business. http://Bit.ly/CrestanisAffiliateWebinar
What I have learned about marketing is that you want to make sure you have the clearest message possible and maybe even throw in a little clean comedy.
What type of affiliate programs have you heard of before?
Probably Amazon is the biggest one, but….. Pay very close attention to what you’re signing up for because I was told that you would get 10% on everything that a person would buy off their site, but turns out that is not the case and in fact recently they have lowered the percentages…. Why is this a problem?
So let’s say someone goes through your affiliate link and they purchase $50 worth if the items they purchased you only make 3% on that would be 1.5 US$.....
Not enough to live on is it?
My experience with being an Amazon affiliate.
I sent them over 5,000 leads and never got any money and after that they started emailing me 90 days later as if I was one of their customers and I told them to stop, but they kept sending me junk emails.
DISCLAIMER: This video either has links to my own products or affiliate products so any purchases you make from the links clicked in this video I will earn a commission with it. Results are not typical. I am a professional internet marketer with years of experience and do not guarantee you will achieve the same results.
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