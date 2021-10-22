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Defending rights as a State National
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305 views • October 22, 2021
Just another beautiful day in San Diego when I noticed a police officer tampering with my FREEDOM PLATE (Trademarked) and I felt inclined to educate her and her and three other policy enforcement agents. WE MUST STAND UP FOR OUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS OR WE LOSE OUR COUNTRY!!! Just the beginning of unleashing the 'Servants of Liberty,. For Constitutional Services, Land Patents and to learn how to control your AVATAR in the matrix, but also live as a free State National, you may inquire with my associates [email protected].
Services include but are not limited to: Control of your jurisdictions, control of your private properties, Constitutional Law Counseling, Defacto Court Representation,, Debt Elimination, Traffic tickets and Unfortunate situations, Foreclosure Interception, Mortgage Elimination, Redemption in Law, USPTO Services, Sovereign Private Trusts, Charitable Foundations, Youth Educational Programs, Survival Tactics and Weapon Training, Agricultural Education, Martial Art Training, Free Energy and beyond your minds imagination... Love is ALL! God is in us ALL..
Services include but are not limited to: Control of your jurisdictions, control of your private properties, Constitutional Law Counseling, Defacto Court Representation,, Debt Elimination, Traffic tickets and Unfortunate situations, Foreclosure Interception, Mortgage Elimination, Redemption in Law, USPTO Services, Sovereign Private Trusts, Charitable Foundations, Youth Educational Programs, Survival Tactics and Weapon Training, Agricultural Education, Martial Art Training, Free Energy and beyond your minds imagination... Love is ALL! God is in us ALL..
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