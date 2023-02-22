Quo Vadis





Feb 22, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 21, 2023.





Here are the words of Our Lady:





Dear children, I invite you to live Lent in the Presence of My Son Jesus.





Approach the Confessional and seek ye His Mercy.





Strengthen yourselves with the precious nourishment of the Eucharist.





If ye do so, you will be great in faith.





Do not move yourself away from prayer.





Only by the force of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials that will come.





Turn ye away from the world and live ye turned towards the things of Heaven.





Do not be discouraged in the face of your difficulties.





Your journey in this life is full of obstacles, but I am your Mother and I will be with you.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to the victory.





Worry ye not. I will take care of you and all those you love. Courage!





My Lord loves you and is waiting for you.





What He has prepared for the just, human eyes have never seen.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





Stay in peace.





