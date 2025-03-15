Musk unmasks Dems' plan for America: PERMANENT BLUE SOCIALIST STATE via giant election scam - Joe Rogan clip

The Democrats are striving to create an eternal one-party system in the US by buying voters, Elon Musk said in an interview with prominent podcaster Joe Rogan.

Here’s a breakdown of the Dems' alleged plan if Harris won the 2024 election:

1️⃣Import and legalize enough illegal immigrants to flip 7 key swing states blue

2️⃣Win the US presidency, the House and the Senate

3️⃣Make Washington DC and Puerto Rico new Democrat-aligned US states

4️⃣Pack the US Supreme Court with Democrat justices

5️⃣Keep importing illegals to cement their grip on all three branches of power

“The reason I went so hardcore for Trump was because to me this was a fork in the road,” Musk said. “This is why the Democrat machine is so INTENT ON DESTROYING ME”.





From @ geopolitics_live