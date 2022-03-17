Russian Troops Attack a Military Base in Yavoriv Which Is Very Close To Polish Border

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03/13/2022 Sky News: Russian troops attack a military base in Yavoriv which is very close to the Polish border to do two things. One is to inhibit the Ukrainian Air Force’s freedom of action. And the other is to intercept the flow of weapons and other supplies coming out of the west into Ukraine, and then on to where the fighting is further in the east.