Tomahawks in Ukraine risk nuclear Armageddon within hours - Douglas Macgregor, Ex-Pentagon advisor

Tomahawks in Ukraine risk nuclear Armageddon within hours—Ex-Pentagon advisor
🗣 If Ukraine uses US Tomahawk missiles, America could be facing war with Russia within a matter of hours, says retired colonel and former top DoD advisor Douglas Macgregor.
“That war could rapidly escalate to the nuclear level, and once you hit the nuclear level, you have almost no control,” he warns.
Adding:
❗️CDC now recommends standalone chickenpox vaccines for toddlers — not the combined MMRV shot — after data showed higher seizure risks
The agency also says vaccination decisions should depend on individual risk
'Informed consent is back' — Deputy Secretary O’Neill