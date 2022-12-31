Create New Account
Are These Souls Leaving The Body?
demanufacterfakereality
Published 19 hours ago |

A video compilation of sorts, and thought provoking content. I make these free of charge for your enjoyment and engage your thinking, all I ask is you watch my videos to the end. Sometimes I insert some humor and meme pictures, but what's important is the truth, and I never ask for donations or promote good or advertising, as I don't believe anything of this world is of any value, only the spirit matters and we are to preserve our soul and not allow ourselves to be part of this demonic system.


demonsprison planetthey livearchonslooshreincarnation traplogans runthx 1138energy extraction matrixsouls leaving the bodyearth is a demonic realmthe giverdivergent series

