InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - This Is A Test Of The Emergency Cyber Attack Network - 7-20-2024

Most people may not remember the recent history involving Crowdstrike, the Obama Administration, and the Russia Collusion Hoax. Crowdstrike is operating on a massive level. Integrated into the grid, transportation, and hospitals. Austin, Texas based company Crowdstrike was at the heart of the Democrat's deep state deception. Don't let the media white wash the details. With a company so deeply embedded in Democrat sabotage, the outage that just occurred was likely no accidental update. It was a test of the emergency cyber attack network.
