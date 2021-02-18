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2/18/2021 Miles Guo: Xi (Jinping) and Jiang Family will have an end-game war - as a puppet of Jiang Family, Xi has accomplished almost everything that Jiang (Zemin) was to implement but couldn’t do when he was in the office, the only deviation is Xi changed Jiang’s “soft” tactics towards Hong Kong and Taiwan into force; Wang Qishan used Xi to implement the South Putuo Plan, so Jiang Family will definitely get rid of Xi this year