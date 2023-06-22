Create New Account
WARNING; Finals Days from 2023 made by Freemasonic Minds say your dreams come from demons
pacsteam.org
48 Subscribers
29 views
Published Thursday

Uploaded for pacsteam.org


Finals Days - COVID Vaccines Genocide Bio-Weapon - Stew Peters Documentary - BEWARE, THIS IS THE MOST SOPHISTICATED DIVIDE AND CONQUER FREEMASONIC BULLSHIT I HAVE SEEN IN A LONG TIME !!!



This movie is made by Freemasonic Satanic minds - WAKE UP !!! Your dreams are NOT coming from demons, these people are IDIOTS !!!



THIS IS THE TRUTH and this guy is a cointelpro FAKE NEWS disinformation IDIOT !!!



the pineal gland, the subconscious and universal information


https://www.bitchute.com/video/G3O8ijtqg7sC/



https://newtube.app/user/pacmanpacks/3Se3FJ0?u=t


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


---

nwoendtimelodges

