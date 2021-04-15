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KETO DIET RESULTS WEEK 2!! Weight Loss Update + Progress Pics
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71 views • April 15, 2021
Okay, so I didn't do strict Keto, but I did follow a "low carb" diet.
Discover my personal secret to losing weight every day!-------https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
This is week 2 and here are my results. I lost weight and it reduced my bloating so much. I continued my workouts during this time. My mom and I just did this for fun to see how it would impact my body because she has had lots of success with the keto-based diet. Let me know what you think? Can you see a difference?
Discover my personal secret to losing weight every day!-------https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
Discover my personal secret to losing weight every day!-------https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
This is week 2 and here are my results. I lost weight and it reduced my bloating so much. I continued my workouts during this time. My mom and I just did this for fun to see how it would impact my body because she has had lots of success with the keto-based diet. Let me know what you think? Can you see a difference?
Discover my personal secret to losing weight every day!-------https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
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