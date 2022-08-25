Latino’s for Trump President Bianca Gracia Believes There May be a Reason God Doesn’t Want Trump to be President

Biance Gracia, the president of Latino’s For Trump, believes she has the answer as to why God allowed President Trump to "lose" the 2020 Election. Throughout his presidency, Trump surrounded himself with Evangelical Christian pastors and leaders who constantly prayed for and with him, as well as advised him on the Biblical approach to the issues he was facing. Once covid hit, however, Trump’s team isolated him from these pastors and he no longer had contact with them, all while he turned his trust over to man instead of God.





It is interesting that as soon as this isolation from the pastors happened was when there was a significant shift in Trump’s policy. Could this be why God allowed the Deep State to steal the 2020 Election… to take away his position of power after he’s hardened his heart towards God’s ways?





Be sure to follow Bianca Gracia on GETTR at @biancafortexas. Check out Latinos For America First Coalition’s website at https://latinosforamericafirst.com. Check out The America Project’s website at https://americaproject.com.





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