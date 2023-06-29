Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Magnetic motor invention demonstration
channel image
Laska in the Great White North
20 Subscribers
187 views
Published Yesterday

June 29th, 2023. 

Published: June 28th, 2023. 

By Greekinsider on Brighteon

Crank trigger

Electronic timing

Magnetic engine patented working prototype, invented and designed by:

Sonny Miller.

US patent 8,487,484 B1

Keywords
patentedinventedmagnetic engineworking prototypedesigned sonny miller

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket