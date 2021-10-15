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JARED TAYLOR || CHICAGO INSTALLS BLEEDING CONTROL KITS IN DANGEROUS AREAS
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71 views • October 15, 2021
Okay . . . . hmmmm . . . . firstly IS IT REALLY ABOUT SAVING LIVES DUE TO HIGH CRIME AND MURDER RATE? . . . or is there SOME OTHER REASON FOR THIS? . . . . because if they were genuinely concerned about high crime and murder rate they would BE DOING SOMETHING ABOUT IT TO LOWER THIS . . . BUT THEY ARE NOT!!!!
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