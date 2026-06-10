Honey: Health Food or Just Sugar? The Modern Truth Unveiled

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-Honey contains natural sugars, antioxidants, and bioactive compounds, but should be consumed moderately.
-Research suggests honey may support gut health through prebiotic effects and probiotic survival.
-Studies indicate honey may aid inflammation reduction, cough relief, and wound healing support.
-Evidence for weight management, anti-aging, and cancer-fighting benefits remains preliminary and inconclusive currently.
-Raw honey retains more beneficial compounds than pasteurized honey but poses infant risks.
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