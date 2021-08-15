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SOMEDAY THEY'LL COME FOR YOU!
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10 views • August 15, 2021
Suggest you watch this 4 minute video about what the tyrants are doing to one doctor. I'd bet a few million lives that he's not alone. Just one brave enough to speak up! Is YOUR DOCTOR ONE OF THOSE WHO JUST KEPT HIS MOUTH SHUT?
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