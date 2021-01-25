Join our Messianic End-Time Commander and Watchman for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight you will be partaking of the Table of Adonai as she initiates the High Holy Fall Feasts Moadim Days of YAHWEH! Come and feast and get prepared at the feast for the bride and YESHUA. Tonight's message: GODS WARNING TO HIS CHURCH WHO FOlD THEIR HANDS & SAY GOD’S GOT IT! will be an in-depth teaching on understanding: a. what YAHWEH expects during an impending time of judgment in a land b. what should be done. Our End-Time Commander and Apostle will give us an in-depth Bible College level teaching and preaching for your complete understanding for the Bride of Yeshua in America and around the world. Some of the points covered by not limited to are:

1. How is faith displayed during a time of judgment

2. What should be the posture of the believer or Bride during this short sliver of time

3.Complete in-depth teaching on faith & works and the purpose of each and how they are intertwined.

4.What to do when evil is coming

5.The Hallmark Chapter of Faith and How it ties in directly to our day: The Days of Noah and the correct response and God's response

6. Understanding the GREAT FAITH OF NOAH and HIS FEAR OF THE LORD AND Why we should have it today?

7. Understanding "The Holy Fear of God" and All OF ITS BENEFITS!

8. Warning to the Bride of Yeshua and Admonition to action

SHALOM & MARANATHA



HOW TO SUPPORT THIS VITAl END-TIME MINISTRY

No donation is too small at this hour! YAHWEH does much with little!

If you would like to support this vital end-time ministry, please click on the following link:

paypal.me/HeThatHathAnEar

or to cashapp $behold777- (my pic-blue gown and a crown)