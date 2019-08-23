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Mercurio en Vacunas toxicidad
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85 views • August 23, 2019
El FDA estableció normas sobre niveles permisibles de timerosal que contiene etylmercurio en las vacunas, diciendo que no producen daño al ser humano, pero tomaron como fuente de estas normas estudios realizados con metilmercurio, que no es tan nocivo como el etylmercurio de las vacunas. Este estudio pone este importante hecho, en evidencia.
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