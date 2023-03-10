Ionel Roiban, former advisor to the Prime Minister of Romania: We need to make Romanians aware of the current risks that exist regarding the Chinese Communist Party

https://gettr.com/post/p2aq8m32736

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 In an interview with Nicole, Ionel Roiban, former advisor to the Prime Minister of Romania commented: We need to make Romanians aware of the current risks that exist regarding the Chinese Communist Party. We are not talking about Chinese people and Chinese culture. Chinese culture is great, and we love it. We need to keep fighting and let people understand that we always run the risk of going back to dictatorship.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 在接受妮可采访时，罗马尼亚前总理顾问扬内尔·罗伊班（Ionel Roiban）表示：我们需要让罗马尼亚人意识到当前存在的关于中国共产党的风险，我们不是在谈论中国人和中国文化，中国文化是伟大的，我们爱它。我们需要继续战斗，让人们知道，我们总是有回到独裁统治的风险。





