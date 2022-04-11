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5D Earth and Life Beyond the Constant Hustle
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57 views • April 11, 2022
Some people believe the constant hustle, the stress, the rushing, is the price you must pay for success. But is it? Or is it actually one of the biggest obstacles to evolving your consciousness?
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Topics Covered:
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05:04 – Definition of the “flow” state
15:05 – What happens in your brain when you’re in the ‘constant hustle’
25:30 - Why you may need to breakdown before you break free
16:15 - How to let all the “shoulds” fall away, to get clarity
19:15 - What really blocks the resources and opportunities you most want
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LINKS
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MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints (Only $7US right now) – Valued at $94. Available in Crypto as well.
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book/
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STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
---------------------------------
Topics Covered:
---------------------------------
05:04 – Definition of the “flow” state
15:05 – What happens in your brain when you’re in the ‘constant hustle’
25:30 - Why you may need to breakdown before you break free
16:15 - How to let all the “shoulds” fall away, to get clarity
19:15 - What really blocks the resources and opportunities you most want
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints (Only $7US right now) – Valued at $94. Available in Crypto as well.
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book/
---------------------------------
STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
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