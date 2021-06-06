© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2021-06-06- Russell Brand - Terence McKennas Unbelievable Prophecy On The Internet Mass Media
Follow
0
Share
Report
104 views • June 21, 2021
Another episode on one of Russell's philosophy heroes, Terence McKenna. Terence is a writer, philosopher, and ethnobotanist. In this video we talk about the impact of mass media and the internet.
If you haven't watched the previous Terence McKenna video on psychedelics and culture, you can check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcWDQ-5wJT0&;t=12s
#TerenceMcKenna #Philosophy #Media #MassMedia #Internet
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join Russell's cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to his Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Brene Brown, Sadhguru, Tony Robbins, Eckhart Tolle, Elizabeth Gilbert and Michael Singer.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://luminary.link/russell
His NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW!
US:
http://adbl.co/revelation
UK:
http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU:
http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA:
http://adbl.co/revelationca
Russell's 12-Step Recovery online course is here:
https://www.onecommune.com/recovery-with-russell-brand
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter:
http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
If you haven't watched the previous Terence McKenna video on psychedelics and culture, you can check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcWDQ-5wJT0&;t=12s
#TerenceMcKenna #Philosophy #Media #MassMedia #Internet
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join Russell's cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to his Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Brene Brown, Sadhguru, Tony Robbins, Eckhart Tolle, Elizabeth Gilbert and Michael Singer.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://luminary.link/russell
His NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW!
US:
http://adbl.co/revelation
UK:
http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU:
http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA:
http://adbl.co/revelationca
Russell's 12-Step Recovery online course is here:
https://www.onecommune.com/recovery-with-russell-brand
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter:
http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.