The Cost of Underestimating Iran, an interview with Brandon Weichert

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Misjudging an opponent can reshape history. This discussion explores how decades of assumptions about Iran may have overlooked its long-term strategy, resilience, and decentralized military planning—changing the balance of power in the Middle East.
#Iran #Geopolitics #MilitaryStrategy #MiddleEast #GlobalAffairs #WorldNews
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
6:11End Screen