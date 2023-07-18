People Are Policy

Get In The Ring — No Holds Barred

* None of this is going to stop until we take back our country.

* The constitution only means something if there is fidelity and loyalty to it.

* We live in a police state.

* We can still save it and restore our constitutional republic.

* We have been through bad stuff before.

* Chest out and chin up.

* Fight back.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 18 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v30qeg0-the-secret-service-knows-ep.-2049-07182023.html

