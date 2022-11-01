Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Real Mount Sinai i Saudi-Arabia: Exodus Is Real - Norwegian Audio
25 views
channel image
mh4bright
Published 24 days ago |

Bli med på vår oktobertur 2022 til Sinai-fjellet! ➡️ https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi-arabia-mt-sinai-midian-ryan-mauro/

Se hele dokumentaren: Finding the Mountain of Moses: The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxHqNy5CQ

Sodoma og Gomorra er ekte: Ungdom fortjener et sunt opprør
https://www.brighteon.com/13c99532-3c27-4fc5-ac67-25907f4c8150

Se mer:
Ron Wyatt Discoveries -2022- Gomorrah- Red Sea Crossing- Mt Sinai- Noah-s Ark (Med lenker til mange flere videoer)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b890d1f-d654-446e-8cfd-c9da59fb9ef9

Se de dyptgripende bevisene presentert i denne filmen som bekrefter en av de mest grunnleggende hendelsene i Bibelen for deg selv!

Vurder å støtte arbeidet vårt med en skattefradragsberettiget donasjon ved å bruke lenkene i denne beskrivelsesboksen. Takk for at du gjorde denne filmen og forskningen mulig!

NETTSTEDDONASJON: ➡️ https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/donate/
PAYPAL: ➡️ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DTRF?locale.x=en_US
VENMO: ➡️ Søk etter DTRF7 på Venmo.com
MAIL A CHECK 📩 :
Doubting Thomas Research Foundation 340 S. Lemon Ave. # 4089 Walnut, CA 91789

Sinai, Elim, Horeb, Exodus, Israel, Jesus, Moses, Yeshua, Mana, Himmelen, Far, Jehova, Saudi, Arabia, Jerusalem, Sion, Bevis, Bevis, Eksistens, proofofgod, jesusisreal

Free Audio Bible in Most Languages: FaithComesByHearing.com

Keywords
jesusjerusalemisraelyeshuaexodusmosesarabiasaudihimmelenjehovabevisfarsinaimanasionjesusisrealhorebelimproofofgodeksistens

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket