Truth Social -83R (HipHop) ~Prod By: Suvi~

Truth Social



The truth is dangerous, these days it can get you hung and such. Not an actual hanging yet that much I can agree with- but your ass will end up in a digital ghetto so let’s call it a reputation assassination,

but together we can wether, if we decide we got the metal -



I’m ready so lets hit the gas pedal it’s a gathering of minds the power of the people but the sequel let’s get together it’s social, tell the truth it’s crucial, it’s time for truth social.



Debate should be the heartbeat for the case of freedom of speech it makes the liars go postal, it’s time for truth Social.



You can’t hide from us the truth forever we stand together a point you seem to forget it’s not a war of individuals it’s a joint task you can’t possibly grasp that in the nasty gash you call a brain you work for you and only you and the rest of us know your insane.



Truth Social network- new to the game it’s the weapons of world war three working the same way but under a new name.

And if you think I’m the crazy one start doing your research and don’t loop me in with those insane.

Libtards the retards, tyrants and bastards, monarchs all of them the whole deck of cards their all nasty the casinos closing now those playing cards shredded to shards.



And I always respect the house of the President but to the man currently sitting in it I wanna say let’s Go Brandon- come on man. That’s a bunch of malarkey.



The word of the day is truth the vibe on the way is freedom if you ever needed proof the roof was about to drop on this kingdom of evil here’s the hardest reveal it’s the voice of the people unleashed not to kill but to inform and debate, to make their own decisions based on the Personal rate

-they give the data in front of them so let us write our own fate

it’s a letter only we can send my future isn’t determined by a money mogul or any government.

And On the matter of what I think about trump here’s the information dump I know the swamp hates his guts and they did all they could to stop his budget cuts and framed him in his own office shucks

to this day he can’t even get a legitimate server to do his media merger

but that’s ok where there’s a will there’s a way.

Like always they tried to stow him away like a steady captain when the ship begins to sway he’s gonna eventually do it anyways he always gets his way. It’s trump.



Welcome to the Truth Social, the Truth Social- welcome to the- Truth Social.



Welcome to Truth Social, get a double dose go roast the opposition get out of your comatose it’s open season on illogical reason batter and flatten them with facts and become a sudden breakout of concerning legions -they want to take your freedom and if that don’t make your logic flee ya will you ever ever find a reason to be ya?

The enforcement of truth is the important resource and the weapon of choice is the human voice, stand up with honesty, facts and discourse Beat that platform like a two times champion race horse.



America, saving her waving flag with the hand of a - free people, it’s for everyone- inland or island or coastal we now find ourselves in a war so thank God for the Truth Social!



The Truth Social, Truth Social- where freedom reins all day.



Debate should be the heartbeat for the case of freedom of speech it makes the liars go postal, it’s time for Truth Social. Time for truth Social.