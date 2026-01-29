Aircraft carriers are relics, obsolete tech from WW2. Even with advanced predictive interception radar air defence systems (Aegis) (https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/products/aegis-combat-system.html), hypersonic missiles cannot be stopped.

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 29, 2026

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on the Odessa and Vinnitsa regions, Pavlograd and Kramatorsk. Ukrainian power engineers reported a "stabilization" of the situation in Kiev: instead of emergency power outages in Kiev, scheduled schedules will now be resumed. France promised Zelensky to help with generators.

▪️ In the Rostov region, UAVs were destroyed in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and in the Kamensky district.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the GRU "North" maintains the initiative in the Sumy and Glukhov districts, and the enemy is redeploying UAV crews.

▪️ In the Sumy region, additional UAV crews of the 59th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the AFU have been redeployed. In the course of the battles, one of the crews was destroyed along with the platoon commander. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sections of the front, our forces hit the AFU in the areas of the border town of Ryzhevka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a civilian was killed in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka when a drone hit a car. In the village of Pogromets, an FPV drone hit a moving car, and a civilian was injured. In the region, the leadership is checking the readiness of heating points in case of a blackout.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the GRU "North" reports on tactical advances on previous sections: in the area of Staritsa, Siminovka, in Volchansk Hutors, in the area of Khatny.

▪️ In Kupyansk, battles continue, and the enemy is redeploying infantry across the Oskol River in Kupyansk-Uzlovaya. The Russian Armed Forces are advancing towards Kutkovka (north of Kupyansk, west of Dvurechnaya).

▪️ In Krasny Liman, battles are ongoing in the south of the city. To the north, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting in the area of the settlements of Stavki, Drobyshevo, and Yarovaya.

▪️ From Konstantinovka, news come of the infiltration of our assault groups from the southeast to the central part of the city.

▪️ On the section of responsibility of GRU "East" (https://t.me/voin_dv/18486) over the past day, the enemy counterattacked 9 times in the strip of Rizdvenka - Zalinyane, losing up to 2 platoons of manpower and 4 armored vehicles.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, battles continue on previous lines, in Primorsky and in the area of Lukyanovsky. The enemy reports that in general, the Russian Armed Forces are managing to advance towards the city of Zaporozhye, which creates risks, not in the immediate future, but in the foreseeable future of positioning our artillery for work on the city.

▪️ In the Kherson region, a civilian was seriously injured in the village of Stara Zburivka as a result of a dropped munition from a UAV of the AFU. Also, the AFU shelled Aleshki, Golaya Pristani, Kozachie Lageri, and Nechaevo.

