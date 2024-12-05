Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution

Reefer Madness Can Strike Suddenly: Cases in Illinois: https://poppot.org/2024/08/13/reefer-madness-can-strike-suddenly-cases-in-illinois/

One year ago — on August 14, 2023, Isaac Thurston stabbed his father at 6:30 a.m. in a quiet Glenview neighborhood. His mother was still in bed, but woke up to call emergency services. “I don’t know why I did it,” Isaac Thurston said, according to a bond proffer of the Cook County prosecutors. The son had never been arrested before. However, that morning the father objected to his son smoking weed before going to work at the coffee shop. An argument followed and Isaac took out the kitchen knife.

Christian Soto, perpetrator of the Rockford stabbing spree in March, blamed his actions on ‘laced’ marijuana.

If Soto went to Jacob’s house to smoke pot as he claimed, one presumes that he had smoked pot before. Cannabis can be unpredictable, with different people responding differently to the same strains of the cannabis drug. So was this a case of Reefer Madness caused by cannabis or caused by another drug? Was the cannabis purchased at one of Rockford’s three cannabis stores, or was it something else from one of the many smoke shops that sell hemp derivatives?





Countless stabbings have occurred in response to cannabis use, as cataloged by an author in Great Britain https://poppot.org/2019/02/26/website-asks-residents-of-uk-to-sign-petition/





As we discussed previously, the marijuana did not need to be laced to provoke an extreme psychotic reaction:

