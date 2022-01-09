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Stand For Your Rights: Affidavit Testimony by Jessica
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10 views • January 09, 2022
Jessica's friend's minor child was refused check-in at Chicago airport because they said he needed to have a negative Covid test to return to Hawaii, which isn't even true by the State of Hawaii's mandates. Jessica's friend contacted her and she told them how to have her child serve and read the affidavit to the airline employee. He was able to fly home and the airline employee was fired.
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
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