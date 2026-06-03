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Listen
to what is not said
in the space
where words
dissolve
into
Between
this word
and this
lies
the infinite
that
speaks
without
speaking
Here
in the absence
of
everything
is
everything
What
cannot
be
said
says
itself
through
not
being
said
This
is
where
consciousness
lives
when
it
stops
trying
to
be
something