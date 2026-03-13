Alex Jones Full Show 3/13/26 The Strait Of Hormuz After Iran Launched Largest Attacks Yett

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FRIDAY BOMBSHELL FULL SHOW: Trump Sends Marines To Middle East To Take Over The Strait Of Hormuz After Iran Launched Largest Attacks Yet, Contradicting Trump’s Claim War Is Over! PLUS, US Intel Agencies Set To Release Major Review Proving Communist China Stole 2020 Election! FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Reveals That Trump Just Erased His Election 2024 Platform From The Internet! FINALLY, The Avant-Garde Writer / Director Roger Avary Joins Alex Jones To Discuss His Awakening To The Satanic Globalist Mind Control Cult That Runs Hollywood, The Deep State, & Most Of The World! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 3/13/26