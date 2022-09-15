Totalitarian [Bidan]

Engaging In Classic Totalitarianism
* Joe: competing worldviews are dangerous!
* He is demanding a one-party state — and using federal agents for his crackdown.
* Enemy of the state?
* People still question the 2000 election.
* John F. Kennedy had his own alternate electors; Trump’s electors followed the Kennedy model.
* Dems tampered with electors in 2016 and challenged election results when Trump won.
‘The Big Lie’?
* In a free society, all questions are allowed. You can’t have a democracy unless you are allowed to discuss its mechanics. Free speech is a prerequisite for a democratic system.
* Until recently, everyone in America understood that. Dissent was not a crime. It was a patriotic act and people committed it at scale, especially Dems.
* American citizens have an absolute, constitutionally-protected right to question election outcomes and the mechanics of voting.
* Americans have a right to see proof that the system is on the level. When they are denied that right, maybe it’s a sign the system isn’t on the level.
* Asking questions is not a crime; it’s a duty.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-language-totalitarianism
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.