Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Totalitarian [Bidan]
146 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Engaging In Classic Totalitarianism

* Joe: competing worldviews are dangerous!

* He is demanding a one-party state — and using federal agents for his crackdown.

* Enemy of the state?

* People still question the 2000 election.

* John F. Kennedy had his own alternate electors; Trump’s electors followed the Kennedy model.

* Dems tampered with electors in 2016 and challenged election results when Trump won.


‘The Big Lie’?

* In a free society, all questions are allowed. You can’t have a democracy unless you are allowed to discuss its mechanics. Free speech is a prerequisite for a democratic system.

* Until recently, everyone in America understood that. Dissent was not a crime. It was a patriotic act and people committed it at scale, especially Dems.

* American citizens have an absolute, constitutionally-protected right to question election outcomes and the mechanics of voting.

* Americans have a right to see proof that the system is on the level. When they are denied that right, maybe it’s a sign the system isn’t on the level.

* Asking questions is not a crime; it’s a duty.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-language-totalitarianism


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312326349112

Keywords
free speechpolice statetucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmentdonald trumpelizabeth warrenjoe bidenjfkfreedom of speechtyrannytim ryanidiocracykamala harrisideologytotalitarianismelection fraudauthoritarianismmark warnerelection tamperingautocracymike lindellone party stateelection integritykari lake

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket