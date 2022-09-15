Totalitarian [Bidan]

Engaging In Classic Totalitarianism

* Joe: competing worldviews are dangerous!

* He is demanding a one-party state — and using federal agents for his crackdown.

* Enemy of the state?

* People still question the 2000 election.

* John F. Kennedy had his own alternate electors; Trump’s electors followed the Kennedy model.

* Dems tampered with electors in 2016 and challenged election results when Trump won.





‘The Big Lie’?

* In a free society, all questions are allowed. You can’t have a democracy unless you are allowed to discuss its mechanics. Free speech is a prerequisite for a democratic system.

* Until recently, everyone in America understood that. Dissent was not a crime. It was a patriotic act and people committed it at scale, especially Dems.

* American citizens have an absolute, constitutionally-protected right to question election outcomes and the mechanics of voting.

* Americans have a right to see proof that the system is on the level. When they are denied that right, maybe it’s a sign the system isn’t on the level.

* Asking questions is not a crime; it’s a duty.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-language-totalitarianism





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312326349112

