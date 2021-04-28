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There is something 'sinister in the air'
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310 views • April 28, 2021
Sky News Australia - 27 Apr 2021
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says there is "something sinister in the air" with China being now "so threatening". Mr Bolt's comments come after Australia’s home affairs secretary recently warned the “drums of war” are beating. In an Anzac Day message to staff Michael Pezzullo said the nation must strive to reduce the likelihood of war and warned Australia must prepare to send off troops to fight. His warning comes as Australian tensions with China continue to deepen. Mr Bolt spoke with former foreign minister Alexander Downer about the issue.
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says there is "something sinister in the air" with China being now "so threatening". Mr Bolt's comments come after Australia’s home affairs secretary recently warned the “drums of war” are beating. In an Anzac Day message to staff Michael Pezzullo said the nation must strive to reduce the likelihood of war and warned Australia must prepare to send off troops to fight. His warning comes as Australian tensions with China continue to deepen. Mr Bolt spoke with former foreign minister Alexander Downer about the issue.
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