Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHY YOU OVERTHINK!
channel image
Stefan Molyneux
1892 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
39 views
Published 20 hours ago

Friday Night Live 31 May 2024


Join me in this episode for updates on the Peaceful Parenting AI audiobook and e-books, limited time offers. We critique Baby Reindeer and an ape-themed film, share heartfelt stories, and tackle listener questions on regret and consciousness. Delve into deep discussions on grief and pair bonding, explore proving consciousness, and discuss the fine line between reality and dreams. Engage with diverse topics like AI, dreams, and friendship while inviting donations and offering a glimpse into future episodes.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
dreamsaiconsciousnessevidencephilosophyreasonrealityaudiobookdonationslivestreamcritiquegrieffriendshipupdatesebookspeaceful parenting ailimited time offersbaby reindeerapethemed filmpair bondingfuture episodes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket