WHY YOU OVERTHINK!

Friday Night Live 31 May 2024





Join me in this episode for updates on the Peaceful Parenting AI audiobook and e-books, limited time offers. We critique Baby Reindeer and an ape-themed film, share heartfelt stories, and tackle listener questions on regret and consciousness. Delve into deep discussions on grief and pair bonding, explore proving consciousness, and discuss the fine line between reality and dreams. Engage with diverse topics like AI, dreams, and friendship while inviting donations and offering a glimpse into future episodes.





