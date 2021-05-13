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Gov. Whitmer Calls For Shutdown Of Michigan Pipeline To Avoid Shutdown Of Michigan Pipeline
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30 views • May 13, 2021
Governor Gretchen Witmer is making the confusing claim that, since an oil pipeline in Michigan may be attacked by hackers in the future, she must shutdown that pipeline before they do.
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