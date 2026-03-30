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They Handed You a Sign. They Didn’t Hand You the Truth.
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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You saw the crowds. The identical signs. The perfect slogans. It looked like democracy in action. But who printed the signs before the outrage existed?


Kristy Allen pulls back the curtain on the “No Kings” protests—revealing the well‑funded, highly coordinated infrastructure behind movements designed to make you feel righteous while keeping you distracted. She contrasts the manufactured chaos with the real story of entrenched power: politicians who’ve held office longer than Napoleon, Stalin, and Hitler combined. Yet you’re told the outsider who disrupted their decades‑long control is the threat to democracy.


Then she shifts to Dubai—where the Crown Prince just replaced the term “housewife” with “Generation Shaper.” A powerful reminder that language frames value. While American political machines hand you pre‑printed signs to shape your emotions, Dubai uses language to shape dignity.


On the global front: President Trump announces serious negotiations with a new Iranian regime, offering hope for a peaceful resolution—but warning of consequences if the Strait of Hormuz is blocked.


And in a powerful reflection on timelines and frequency, Kristy shares Liz Mary’s insight: Trump is not the savior or the villain. He’s a catalyst. A mirror. And the timeline you land on depends entirely on the frequency you carry.


This is not about choosing a person. It’s about choosing a reality. Stay sovereign. Shape your world. And stop letting someone else hand you your anger.NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
iranfrequencydonald trumpstrait of hormuzsovereigntydubaikristy allenjohn michael chambersno kings protestsmanufactured movementspolitical machinesgeneration shaperliz mary
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