1. Spoken English Getting Started

CHAPTERS :-
00:00:00 Welcome and Course Introduction
00:05:29 Course Navigation and Course Outline
00:10:23 Course Review, Course Certificate
00:12:40 PDFs, Q/A, Contacting Me, Reporting Issues
00:16:59 How to Study this Course, Study Techniques, Video Play Speed
00:31:57 Helpful Resources
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.