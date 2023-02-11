Create New Account
READING THE SCRIPTURE PSALM 100
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
Published 19 hours ago

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 100

1 <A Psalm of Thanksgiving.> Make a joyful shout to the LORD, all you lands!

2 Serve the LORD with gladness; Come before His presence with singing.

3 Know that the LORD, He is God; It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; We are His people and the sheep of His pasture.

4 Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, And into His courts with praise. Be thankful to Him, and bless His name.

5 For the LORD is good; His mercy is everlasting, And His truth endures to all generations.

(Ps. 100:1-5 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading

