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"The Business Man" by Edgar Allan Poe
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31 views • January 06, 2022
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Method is the soul of business.
-Old Saying.
The picture used is "The Organ Grinder", signed and dated 'G.H.Story '77'. Oil on board, 59.8 x 40 cm. Provenance: The Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, New York.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.17
nem.con. = nemine contradicente = without dissent
Method is the soul of business.
-Old Saying.
The picture used is "The Organ Grinder", signed and dated 'G.H.Story '77'. Oil on board, 59.8 x 40 cm. Provenance: The Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, New York.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.17
nem.con. = nemine contradicente = without dissent
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