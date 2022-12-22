Walter Veith & Henry Stober - Adventure Prof - 1 - The Encounter

Our earth is too beautiful not to travel it. Along the mighty east coast of Australia, a bus is heading north - on its way to the heart of the breathtaking nature of the 5th continent. But it is Friday. Time for a break. A young man gets off the bus and looks for a spiritual home for the coming day. A unique encounter with a craftsman and his family takes place. A meeting with tremendous consequences for the rest of his life. The journey continues, but God's impulse is planted in the heart. When will the seed sprout and what will the results be? Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za



