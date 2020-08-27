© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vittorio Sgarbi - You are lying about the number of deaths caused by the Corona virus (includes English subtitles)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • August 27, 2020
The speech of the Member of Parliament Vittorio Sgarbi in the session of the Italian Camera regarding the approval of the ‘Cura Italia’ decree.
Vittorio Sgarbi, denounces the closure of 60% of the businesses for 25,000 COVID-19 Deaths, of which the National Institute of Health says 96.3% died NOT of COVID-19 but of other pathologies. That means only 925 have died of the virus. 24,075 have died of other things.
Vittorio Sgarbi states that they are lying about the number of deaths caused by the Corona virus
He says false statistics are being use to terrorize the citizens of Italy and establish a dictatorship. He makes his statements on the vigil of April, 25, which celebrates the liberation of Italy by the Allied powers in World War II.
Vittorio Sgarbi, denounces the closure of 60% of the businesses for 25,000 COVID-19 Deaths, of which the National Institute of Health says 96.3% died NOT of COVID-19 but of other pathologies. That means only 925 have died of the virus. 24,075 have died of other things.
Vittorio Sgarbi states that they are lying about the number of deaths caused by the Corona virus
He says false statistics are being use to terrorize the citizens of Italy and establish a dictatorship. He makes his statements on the vigil of April, 25, which celebrates the liberation of Italy by the Allied powers in World War II.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.