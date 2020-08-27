Vittorio Sgarbi - You are lying about the number of deaths caused by the Corona virus (includes English subtitles)

The speech of the Member of Parliament Vittorio Sgarbi in the session of the Italian Camera regarding the approval of the ‘Cura Italia’ decree.



Vittorio Sgarbi, denounces the closure of 60% of the businesses for 25,000 COVID-19 Deaths, of which the National Institute of Health says 96.3% died NOT of COVID-19 but of other pathologies. That means only 925 have died of the virus. 24,075 have died of other things.



Vittorio Sgarbi states that they are lying about the number of deaths caused by the Corona virus



He says false statistics are being use to terrorize the citizens of Italy and establish a dictatorship. He makes his statements on the vigil of April, 25, which celebrates the liberation of Italy by the Allied powers in World War II.