Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nearly a Year Ago, Netflix Released Its Initial Trailer for the Film Athena
channel image
The Prisoner
8601 Subscribers
Shop now
318 views
Published 20 hours ago

Nearly a Year Ago, Netflix Released Its Initial Trailer for the Film Athena

About a future civil war that commences when African and Arab immigrants begin rioting after an Algerian youth is shot dead at the hands of the police.

Fast forward to today and the events of Athena are taking place before our very eyes...

Source @Real World News

Keywords
civil warnetfliximmigrantsfrancepredictive programmingathena

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket