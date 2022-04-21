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Russian Forces Eliminate Ukraine Forces Using Apartment As Firing Position(Special Frontline Report) [English Subtitles]
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585 views • April 21, 2022
Patrick Lancaster. 4-20-2022. English Subtitles.
The Remaining Ukrainian Forces in Mariupol have groups of soldiers In and around the Azovstal plant using civilian buildings as firing position and in this special report I am with Russian Forces as they engage and Eliminate Ukraine Forces Using an Apartment Building As Firing Position. In this report the Ukrainian firing position inside and apartment building appears to be destroyed by Russian heavy fire including airstrikes, tanks, RPGs, cannon and small arms fire.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IXYMLbnFcs
The Remaining Ukrainian Forces in Mariupol have groups of soldiers In and around the Azovstal plant using civilian buildings as firing position and in this special report I am with Russian Forces as they engage and Eliminate Ukraine Forces Using an Apartment Building As Firing Position. In this report the Ukrainian firing position inside and apartment building appears to be destroyed by Russian heavy fire including airstrikes, tanks, RPGs, cannon and small arms fire.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IXYMLbnFcs
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