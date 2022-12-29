GAETZ: Kevin McCarthy Is A Shill of The Establishment

I'm not voting for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker because he's just a shill of the establishment.

The reason most of my Republican colleagues are supporting him is because they benefit from the redistribution of lobbyist & special interest money from McCarthy to their campaigns.

(The Daily Caller: DC Shorts, America Fest 2022)

