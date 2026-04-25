THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 41: Feeding the Multitude

Returning from the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, Jesus stopped at a hilltop and sat down to rest. Word quickly spread that the God-man was back and people came out in droves. It was like a spiritual field hospital as the dumb spoke, the crippled were made whole, the lame walked, and the blind could see. But Jesus wasn’t done.

He didn’t want to send the people away hungry and emphasized the importance of having faith in God by feeding the multitude with just a few loaves and fishes. The Son of God had compassion for the masses. It was His desire to meet the needs of those who came for help.

There is sometimes a reluctance that hinders the acceptance of God’s blessings. Jesus was ready and available and the same is true today. It is up to you to press in and God will respond to your faith. Don’t let circumstances erode your faith in the Lord.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1939.pdf

RLJ-1939 -- NOVEMBER 26, 2023

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