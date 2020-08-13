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ABC OF SALVATION - CORONA VIRUS VS SIN VIRUS
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8 views • August 13, 2020
A = Admit that you are a sinner and in need of a Saviour
B = Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ that He is risen from the dead
C = Confess your sins and faith in Jesus Christ
Jesus said: "I am the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father except through me.
B = Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ that He is risen from the dead
C = Confess your sins and faith in Jesus Christ
Jesus said: "I am the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father except through me.
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