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Mirrored: Thomas Althouse exposes a Matrix within the Matrix he created as the Immortals that Hollywood stole
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15 views • February 10, 2020
The Matrix is one of favorite movies. When I first watched and loved it I did not understand why! But as I thought about the movie and experienced the false World Matrix I realized why! It is also ironic that I lived in Alameda in the East Bay of the SF Greater Bay Area where much filming has been done on this movie over years. They are currently shooting another installment on the Old Naval Air Station as I write this!
Alfred Lambremont Webre
56.6K subscribers
Hollywood screenwriter Thomas Althouse exposes a Matrix within the Matrix he created as the Immortals that Hollywood stole
WATCH PANEL ON TRUETUBE.CO with Thomas Althouse, Nicholas Jackson, and Alfred Lambremont Webre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQlXc...
Hollywood screenwriter Thomas Althouse, who can prove through forensic evidence that he wrote the original screenplay for the much vaunted motion picture THE MATRIX and who has had his intellectual property stolen, and two of his sons assassinated by the Hollywood kleptocracy attempting to keep Althouse silent about their continued theft of intellectual property of THE MATRIX, exposes a Matrix within the Matrix he created as the Immortals that Hollywood stole.
References
Redpillrising.org
http://www.redpillrising.org
Thomas Althouse:
Email: mailto:[email protected]
Tel: +1-267-893-0847
Recommended reading:
Thomas Althouse exposes a Matrix within the Matrix he created as the Immortals that Hollywood stole
WATCH PANEL ON TRUETUBE.CO with Thomas Althouse, Nicholas Jackson, and Alfred Lambremont Webre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQlXc...
NEWSINSIDEOUT & LINKS: https://newsinsideout.com/2020/02/tho...
Alfred Lambremont Webre
56.6K subscribers
Hollywood screenwriter Thomas Althouse exposes a Matrix within the Matrix he created as the Immortals that Hollywood stole
WATCH PANEL ON TRUETUBE.CO with Thomas Althouse, Nicholas Jackson, and Alfred Lambremont Webre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQlXc...
Hollywood screenwriter Thomas Althouse, who can prove through forensic evidence that he wrote the original screenplay for the much vaunted motion picture THE MATRIX and who has had his intellectual property stolen, and two of his sons assassinated by the Hollywood kleptocracy attempting to keep Althouse silent about their continued theft of intellectual property of THE MATRIX, exposes a Matrix within the Matrix he created as the Immortals that Hollywood stole.
References
Redpillrising.org
http://www.redpillrising.org
Thomas Althouse:
Email: mailto:[email protected]
Tel: +1-267-893-0847
Recommended reading:
Thomas Althouse exposes a Matrix within the Matrix he created as the Immortals that Hollywood stole
WATCH PANEL ON TRUETUBE.CO with Thomas Althouse, Nicholas Jackson, and Alfred Lambremont Webre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQlXc...
NEWSINSIDEOUT & LINKS: https://newsinsideout.com/2020/02/tho...
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